Live football: Corinthians vs Railroad today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

In this sunday (05), O live football contemplates us with the return game of the women’s Brasileirão semifinal between Corinthians and railway, at Arena Barueri, in Sao Paulo. So the ball rolls at 20h (Brasilia time) and with the 3-1 victory in the first match, the girls from tiller they can even lose by a goal that win a place in the final of the competition. Meanwhile, the visiting team needs to win by at least two goals difference to take the dispute to penalties.

Live Football: Corinthians

Then, With the best campaign in the competition, the Corinthians girls arrive as big favorites to win a place in the final of the women’s Brasileirão. For this, the technician Arthur Elias have the team at their disposal and go full force to the duel. So the sock Tamires commented on the confrontation in an interview with Globo Esporte:

– High expectation always. The Women’s Brasileirão is increasingly competitive, each game is very difficult, each game is very important. We achieved a good result in the first game, but we have to be aware that everything is open. We have to enter the field and play the way Corinthians does, with discipline, keeping the game plan and the guidelines of Arthur and the commission. And willing, right? It’s a semifinal, a decisive knockout game, so we can be prepared, and once again reach the final – said Tamires

Probable Corinthians lineup: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo, Erika, Yasmin, Ingryd, Anddressinha, Tamires, Gabi Zanotti, Victoria Albuquerque and Adriana

Technician: Arthur Elias

Last activity before the semifinal. Up, Coringão! pic.twitter.com/RQGITOpxki — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) September 4, 2021

Live Football: Railway

So, Ferroviária arrives for this duel, needing to take a difference of two goals to seek a place in the final of the Brasileirão Women. Thus, the technique Lindsay Camila spared your athletes in game against Portuguese, in the middle of the week, for the Campeonato Paulista and therefore, he comes with the team rested to try reverse this adverse score from 3 to 1 for the Corinthians. Thus, the coach commented at a press conference about the duel and how it can surprise the helm:

– We are at a time when videos help a lot, we try to watch our game against them, the way they play. I wouldn’t say that you can surprise both one side and the other, because they are years of similar characteristics, but you can give a “mistaken”, look for something to give that something more – said Lindsay.

Probable Escalation of the Railway: Luciana; Ana Alice, Géssica, Yasmin and Barrinha; Luana, Rafa Mineira and Sochor; Aline Milene, Carol Tavares and Aline Gomes. Technician: Lindsay Camila 🏆🚂💨

IS TODAY! COME ON, WARRIORS! ⚪⚫Corinthians x Railway🚂

🏆 Brazilian Women’s – Semifinal

🗓 05/09 – Sunday

⏱ 20h

🏟 Arena Barueri

📺 TV Band and TikTok @unencumbered#Brazilian Female #MoreQueUmTime #Warriors #SCCPxAFE pic.twitter.com/3JdthnGDnR — Grenas Warriors (@grenas warriors) September 5, 2021 Where to watch Corinthians x Railroad live and online

Thus, Corinthians and Ferroviária will be broadcast live on the Bandeirantes TV on open channel and it is also possible to watch online through the platform TikTok and by the channel unimpeded, on Youtube. Therefore, fans will be able to follow the game through the different devices that have the service on TV and the internet.

TECHNICAL DATA – Corinthians vs Railroad live and online