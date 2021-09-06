Luan Santana says goodbye to single life: “I’m dating”

After detailing his sexual experiences with other women and delivering that he intends to leave Brazil, Luan Santana confirmed what everyone was speculating: your dating! The revelation was made last Sunday (5) during a meeting with fans in Rio de Janeiro.

The countryman shared his relationship status during a meeting with fans. A record of the moment is circulating on social networks and shows luan confirming the relationship.

“What’s new?” asks one of the fans. “I’m dating!” luan then.

The name of the chosen one, however, was not revealed. Rumors point out that luan be dating the model Isabela Cunha, this is because both were photographed walking hand in hand in February this year and recently seen in a restaurant in São Paulo. Only, so far, none of them has spoken.

This is the countryman’s first public relationship since his engagement with Jade Magellan in October of last year. They had been together for 12 years.

Luan Santana shows his fun in a video for “So Um Bêbado is Born”

at the end of august Luan Santana released the video for “That’s how a drunk is born“, his third song as a Sony Music contract – succeeding”Brunette” and “He used to smile“. For the video, the singer was inspired by how he likes to have fun in real life: surrounded by friends, with lots of music, conversation and good humor.

To make everything even more authentic, the setting was recorded in the farm of luan in São Paulo. He prefers the peace and quiet of this place away from the big city. This brings the singer closer to the universe of the sertanejo world, which is already perceived in the sound of the track. Check out:

