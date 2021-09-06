Luciano Huck ignores mistakes and celebrates debut

Luciano Huck debuted in charge of “Domingão” yesterday. Although the show was marred by some cutting errors and a gaffe by the host, he celebrated the debut and said he started “on the right foot”.

What a day! How many emotions! I just arrived home. Tired, relieved and very happy! Thanks to everyone who followed Domingão. We start off on the right foot. Soooo more comes around! We go on together. wrote Huck

Technical failures

The main technical failure of the program happened in the farewell of Luciano Huck. After the interaction with the presenters Tadeu Schmidt and Poliana Abritta of “Fantástico”, the rookie was cut off during the last speech.

The attraction also had two other editing errors. The first one happened when Luciano presented Xuxa as a judge in the “Show dos Famosos” and was cut off by a vignette.

Next, the program staff announced Gloria Groove’s participation in the “Show of the Famous” with an image of the performance before its first airing, leaving the audience confused.

Brazil x Argentina

At the opening of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, the presenter made a faux pas and praised the match between Brazil and Argentina suspended hours before the attraction. The frame had been recorded.

I stayed with you for 21 years on Saturdays and hope to stay 21 more on Sundays. Everyone is watching this time, especially with the ‘ball game’ between Brazil and Argentina on Globo’s screen.

In a live entry, Luciano apologized for the error and praised the action of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), responsible for suspending the match.

Huck praises Marlene Matos

Luciano Huck commented on Marlene Matos, ex-producer of Xuxa, when talking to the guest. He was grateful for the duo’s reception when he arrived on TV Globo in 2000.

The producer filed an incident against the presenter in April this year. She alleges slander because of an interview given by Xuxa in January to Veja magazine.

At the time, Xuxa said she “had no voice and obeyed orders” not only from Marlene, but also from other people who were involved in managing her career.