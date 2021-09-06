Luciano Huck inaugurates the new ‘Domingão’ scenario following superstition: ‘Right foot is always good’ | Sunday with Huck

Huck inaugurates the new ‘Domingão’ set with the right foot — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Today, 5/9, he starts a new venture in his career with the debut of Domingão with Huck. While the program does not go on air, the public can already have a taste of what is to come through the presenter’s social networks.
On a day as important as this, every “little” is welcome. So Huck made a point of following a superstition known for bringing good luck.
“Right foot is always good,” he said as he stepped onto the new stage.
Huck also showed other details of the place, such as the audience space and the pulpit where the presenter will command the dynamics and games of the program.
In his networks, Luciano shows a space where the audience will stay, which will follow all COVID-19 protocols — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Huck shows the pulpit where he will present the dynamics of the new program — Photo: Playback/Instagram