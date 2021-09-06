Luciano Huck’s debut on ‘Domingão’ is compared to election time and divides opinions

Despite having given up on launching his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic to assume command of one of the most traditional programs on Rede Globo, the presenter was criticized on social networks for opening the television with a video with inspiring messages

Reproduction/Globe Network Luciano Huck premiered at Domingão this Sunday, September 5th



Luciano Huck started its trajectory as a replacement for Faust Silva at the “Sunday” on Sunday afternoon, 5. Despite having given up on launching his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic to assume command of one of the most traditional programs in the Globo Network, the presenter was criticized on social media for opening the television with a video with inspiring messages. On the web, many internet users stated that the beginning of the program was similar to an election time. “Huck started the show with what would be his first show at election time in 2022,” joked a Twitter user. “Boy, this video of the start of Domingão with Huck was an easy electoral propaganda,” commented another.

On social media, Huck was also compared to Marcos Mion, which was approved in its debut in “Caldeirão”, last Saturday afternoon. In addition, there are no nostalgia for the program being presented by Fausto Silva. Some hack errors and glitches were also highlighted. “Faustão would enter the stage screaming and ‘trolling’ in general, it was a totally different energy. Luciano Huck has the same amount of energy as a used battery,” said a twitter profile. The repercussion, however, was not completely negative. Some users contemplated the debut of the 50-year-old presenter. See some reactions below.

Boy, this video of the start of Domingão with Huck was an easy electoral advertisement. — Ruben Berta (@ruben_berta) September 5, 2021

luciano huck entered election time — mundinho black dresses brazil (@igormendonca42) September 5, 2021

Faustão entered the stage screaming and trolling in general, it was a totally different energy. Luciano Huck has the same amount of energy as a used battery; nor with ground wire does he jump. Domingo na Globo died, but at least they gave Mion the ENTIRE FILE to play Worst Clips. — Epaminondas Vizigodo (@EVizigodo) September 6, 2021

Luciano Huck’s first farewell cut before the end. The best moment in the cauldron, I mean, Domingão — Thiago (Manuca) (@manucaferreira) September 6, 2021

Luciano Huck lived the worst day of his life today — Henrico (@materialg0y) September 6, 2021

Yes, huck it’s great to present and get a makeover on tv on sundays

I don’t want him in politics. — Bad with X (@BadWhitX) September 6, 2021