Macaé City Hall

Vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents with comorbidities over 12 years old will be carried out on Wednesday (8) in the morning. The strategy is defined based on the current quantity of Pfizer vaccine doses delivered by the state government.

Adolescents in this age group who belong to this priority audience must follow vaccination poles, fixed or units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) in Serra, accompanied by their parents and guardians. Vaccination will take place in the morning.

For adolescents with comorbidities, it will be necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS Card and proof of residence, as well as an original and copy of the medical report or certificate with full name and indication of the disease with the International Code of Diseases (CID), or prescription with prescription for continuous use dated from May 2020.

Health also guides the printing of the QR-Code of the pre-registration of vaccination in link available here .

The Municipal Health Department is awaiting confirmation from the state government to deliver a renewed shipment of Pfizer vaccines for First Dose and ensure continuity of vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents aged 17 to 12 without comorbidities.

Check the comorbidity groups .