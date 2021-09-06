Maintenance leaves three regions of the DF without power this Sunday

Regions of Asa Sul, Asa Norte and Sobradinho will be temporarily without electricity this Sunday (5/9).

According to Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, company employees will visit specific addresses in the three cities.

The company informs that it will carry out work to expand the electrical network and preventive maintenance services with replacement of components, cleaning and tightening of transformer bushings.

In order for employees to perform the services ensuring the physical integrity of their employees, it will be necessary to temporarily interrupt the power for customers living in Asa Sul (CLS 408 and SQS 408), Asa Norte (CLN 407, SQN 407, EQN 406/ 407) and Sobradinho (Quadra 12 of the Central Sector).

At Asa Sul, the interruption will be from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm. At Asa Norte, it will take place from 9am to 11am. In Sobradinho, activities will be held between 9:00 and 12:00.

If services are completed before the scheduled time, the network will be energized without warning, thus reducing the time consumers will remain without electricity.

In the event of a power outage, the concessionaire advises the customer to register an occurrence, preferably through the virtual channels available to the population. In case of emergency, call 116 and report what happened. If you are outside Brasilia, you can use the following number to contact free of charge: 0800 061 0196.

Customers with hearing and speech impairments can access the service by calling 0800 701 01 55 (toll free), provided they use a telephone set adapted for this purpose.