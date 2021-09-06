Match between Brazil and Argentina at Neo Qumica Arena paralyzed by Anvisa

This Sunday afternoon, Neo Química Arena would host the eighth match of the Brazilian team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. However, a confusion between Anvisa and Argentina’s players paralyzed the confrontation six minutes into the first half.

The controversy was caused by the fact that four Argentine athletes entered Brazil with false health declarations on the form. In this case, Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso did not communicate that they came from England.

With the ball rolling, agents from Anvisa and the Federal Police entered the Casa do Povo lawn and stopped the derby. The players tried to talk to the authorities involved, but soon the Argentines withdrew and headed towards the locker room. Meanwhile, Brazilians continued in the field waiting for a definition.

It is noteworthy that the president of Conmebol, Alejando Dominguez, participated in the negotiations to guarantee the duel. The agreement was that the players would act in the 90 minutes and then would go to the airport to leave the country.

According to GE, the operation carried out in the field would be carried out in the dressing room, but the Argentine team would have locked themselves in the dressing room and said they would leave if anyone entered.

“We have reached this point because everything that Anvisa guided, from the first moment, was not fulfilled. They were instructed to remain isolated to await deportation. But it was not fulfilled. They travel to the stadium, enter the field, there is a sequence of non-compliances,” said Antonio Barra Torres, CEO of Anvisa, during the broadcast of TV Globo.

The gameplay has not yet been defined. More information in moments.

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena.