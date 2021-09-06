Mauro Cezar: contradictions surrounding the Brazil/Argentina vs. Anvisa imbroglio – 09/05/2021

The Argentine delegation arrived in São Paulo on Friday after the Copa América champion beat Venezuela in Caracas 3-1 on Thursday. The players entered Brazil, among them Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Buendía, who play in England, therefore, live in the United Kingdom, where they were last week.

The athletes trained in the city on Friday, at Corinthians’ facilities, and went to the place of the fight, the Neo Química Arena, in the late afternoon of Saturday, the day before the confrontation with the Brazilian team. Anvisa has not been to either of the two locations, nor has it appeared at the hotel earlier on Sunday, with the aim of preventing, with the help of the Federal Police, the four Argentine players from going to the stadium.

That the quartet is wrong is evident. That by law, Anvisa acted right, idem. But let’s leave aside the obvious conclusions and let’s reflect on an ordinance that requires quarantine of foreigners and leaves gaps for interpretations that Brazilians arriving in the country with the same origin do not need to be reclusive, like the new hires of Flamengo (Andreas Pereira) and Willian (Corinthians).

What is the logic of this from a sanitary point of view? Reciprocity Why do the British treat Brazilian-born citizens like this? It would be reasonable if we talked about entry visas, for example, but the topic is different, it is public health. If an Englishman or a Scotsman represents a threat to her here, a Brazilian who comes from the United Kingdom too, damn it.

No, this text is not a defense of A or B, of Argentines or Brazilians. He just tries to point out the contradictions that surround this imbroglio and questions the fact that nothing has been done before by Anvisa. The agreement with Brazilian authorities for athletes to play even without quarantine, reported by UOL, maybe it’s the explanation of all this.

