Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry with his newborn baby

Duchess Meghan Markle enchanted by showing Prince Harry with the couple’s newborn daughter

the duchess Meghan Markle surprised by showing the prince harry along with their newborn daughter, little Lilibet Diana. She showed them the first photo of the couple’s youngest daughter as she revealed some of the images that are in her office desk’s frame.

She showed a sequence with three photos in framed frames. And in the central image Prince Harry appears kissing little Lilibet Diana, still newborn. Currently, the baby is already four months old. But this photo of her newborn is the only one the couple released of her. In addition to little Lilibet Diana, they are also the proud parents of little Archie, two years old.

Meghan Markle and Harry are living with their children in a mansion in Montecito, California, United States. They live on site after they are no longer senior members of the royal family.

Since this decision last year, Meghan has never returned to England. But according to the British press, this could change soon. According to royal family sources, the Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking to meet Queen Elizabeth II a few weeks from now so she can finally meet little Lilibet Diana.

In addition, the couple would also be proposing that little Lilibet Diana be baptized in the chapel at Windsor Castle during the visit. Also according to the sources of the royal family, some members of the royalty did not like the couple’s proposal at all.

The members in question are said to be thinking that the couple had “a lot of courage” in making this request after they gave interviews in which they openly criticized the royalty and Queen Elizabeth II and even made serious accusations against royals. In addition to the criticisms already made, Prince Harry has also announced that he will write an autobiography and it is expected that even more criticism against the royal family will be present in the work.

Also according to the same royal family sources, Queen Elizabeth II’s team has not yet responded to the couple’s request. And it is also not known if they will make the traditional invitation for Meghan, Harry and the children to spend the holiday season with her and the rest of the family. Despite everything, sources have assured that Queen Elizabeth is very fond of Prince Harry and that I would love to meet little Lilibet Diana and see Archie again.

