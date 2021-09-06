Menon: “Corinthians will grow a lot, but it’s still a video game team” – 06/09/2021

This Tuesday (7), Corinthians faces Juventude for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. The match at Neo Química Arena generates high expectations for Timão’s fans, as it could be the first in which coach Sylvinho can play the newly hired Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Roger Guedes.

At the End of Chat, post-round live of UOL Sport – with journalists Isabela Labate, Renato Maurício Prado, Menon and Rodolfo Rodrigues – the commentators spoke about the ‘new’ Corinthians and how far this strengthened team can go.

“I think it’s a good team, which will grow a lot. For now, it’s still a lot of video games. The midfield with Gabriel at the wheel and Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes I think it’s complicated. There’s a hole behind the four. The 2015 team, which was very good, had Elias, who went from area to area. Nowadays, Corinthians doesn’t have that player among the four I mentioned. “, analyzed Menon.

Despite the excitement of the Corinthians, Rodrigues thinks it will not be time to see the four reinforcements together as starters. “Everyone wants to see how this team will perform with these reinforcements, especially Willian and Roger Guedes. I’m in doubt if Renato Augusto should start as a starter. In the two games he played, he didn’t show very good physical shape. Maybe playing a little more advanced with Ron and Gabriel, he’ll earn a little more. Willian and Roger Guedes should enter the second half. We’ll see this complete Corinthians team in two, three rounds,” he said.

The opening for Libertadores, which at the beginning of Brasileirão seemed like an impossible dream, is becoming more and more real, as highlighted by Renato. “Libertadores is tough, because there could even be a G-9. Corinthians is already having some slack in next year’s Libertadores. They need to see if they’ll get one of the direct spots. I’m starting to see that they have a lot of chance. 4 with Palmeiras, Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Corinthians in fourth”, bet the columnist.

Rodrigues also considers the chances of Corinthians qualifying for the Libertadores high. “Based on the score they have today, Corinthians has great chances of reaching a G-4 and can go straight to the group stage. With this squad, they have real chances. At the beginning of the championship, we said we would fight against relegation, but now they have a team to fight for the Libertadores. I still think it’s too early to talk about a Brazilian title. I don’t know if there’s time to remove that difference,” he said, referring to the twelve points that separate the leader Atlético-MG from Timão.

For Menon, it’s up to the coach to find the ideal way to get the most out of the reinforced Corinthians squad. “On paper, Corinthians has a great squad. Let’s see if Sylvinho can handle all of these players,” he added.