Mercedes EQE, E-Class electric readout, makes its official debut

The Mercedes-Benz offensive with 100% electric vehicles is going strong at the Munich Motor Show, which will open its doors in Germany from next Tuesday (7). The novelty this time is the new Mercedes EQE 350 Sedan, a sedan with an electric motor that looks more like a smaller version of the three-volume Mercedes-AMG EQS.

Scheduled to be launched in 2022 in a fractional way around the world, the brand’s unprecedented electric sedan of the three-pointed star will have production concentrated in Bremen (Germany), from where the units will come out for the global market, and Beijing (China), which it will supply the large and disputed Chinese market.



According to Mercedes-Benz, the new EQE matches the CLS sedan-coupe in size, despite positioning itself in the EQ electric range as an E-Class. That said, it’s 4,993 meters long, 1,960 meters wide and 1.511 m high. Its wheelbase is 3,121 m, being 88.9 mm shorter than the top EQS electric sedan, which it looks a lot like. If we can define its size as a T-shirt, the EQE has an M-size label, while the EQS has G-size dimensions.

Visually what differentiates the EQE from the EQS, besides the size, is the front with wider headlights, while the closed front grille has a smooth configuration or with several Mercedes star logos scattered throughout the piece. The bumper is almost identical to that of the larger sedan, except for the glossy black detail that outlines the lower air intake at the front corners.

In profile, the similarities with the “big brother” are even more evident, mainly due to the line of the rear doors and the opening of the hood that goes down just above the front fender. The highlight is the exclusive alloy wheels that can vary from 19 to 21 inches, while the rear light is one-piece and the trunk lid has a discreet spoiler.

When we go inside, the highlight are the digital screens that occupy the entire panel called Hyperscreen MBUX, with the larger central part being reserved for the multimedia center – which displays the closest charging stations for battery charging. There is also a configurable instrument panel, air vents that resemble airplane turbines and a three-spoke steering wheel. The center console is raised and has a hollow niche below.

The air conditioning has the ability to filter the cabin air and can even clean it before the driver enters the vehicle. In addition, there are traditional driver assistance systems, as well as a fatigue detector that analyzes the movement of the driver’s eyelids by a focused camera and detects if the driver is tired.

And as is always a concern in electric cars, the autonomy of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 does not disappoint and has a respectable range: 660 km for the sedan to run according to the WLTP standard, thanks to a 90 kWh battery. The sedan is equipped with two electric motors, one in the front axle and one in the rear, although they send power only to the front. There are 292 hp of power and 54.06 kgfm of torque.

To recharge the battery at an 11 kW point, it takes 8 hours and 20 minutes, while at a 22 kW point this time drops to just under 4 and a half hours. In a fast charging station, the time for a full charge is only 32 minutes. However, if you leave the car plugged in for just 15 minutes at a 170 kW charging terminal, the driver gains around 250 km of autonomy.

Mercedes-Benz will launch the new EQE worldwide in 2022. New versions are also planned, including all-wheel drive and more powerful engines, but which will be presented in a second moment.

