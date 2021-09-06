Minas Gerais city registers first death by COVID-19 – Gerais

The municipality was one of the few in Minas Gerais that had not yet registered deaths from COVID-19 (photo: City Hall of Jos Gonalves de Minas/Divulgao) One year and six months since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil. That was the time that Jos Gonalves de Minas, a city of just over four thousand inhabitants, in Vale do Jequitinhonha, spent without registering deaths by COVID-19.

The first death in the city of an elderly, 83 years old, who lived in the rural area of ​​the city, and was hospitalized in Diamantina, where there is structure and beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The city did not officially inform him if he was vaccinated. The report found that he had taken both doses of the vaccine, but other health problems ended up worsening his health.

With this confirmation, all cities in the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri valleys have recorded deaths by the coronavirus.

In Jos Gonalves de Minas, 137 cases were confirmed. The most recent of a man who had mild symptoms and is being monitored at home.

Data from the state government’s Vaccinemeter, consulted this Sunday (5/9) by the report, show that the city has already applied the first dose to 2,352 residents (vaccination coverage of 67.28% of the population over 18 years old), 1,208 received the second dose, and 65 people were immunized with the single-dose vaccine.

Very few cities without cases

See which cities have not had deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic

Aricanduva

Beautiful from Minas

blue field

Cedar of Abaet

Diogo de Vasconcelos

Indai Star

Patis

Pedro Teixeira

Santana dos Montes

Serra Azul de Minas

Serra da Saudade

mountainous