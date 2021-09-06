Minas Gerais city registers first death by COVID-19 – Gerais

One year and six months since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil. That was the time that Jos Gonalves de Minas, a city of just over four thousand inhabitants, in Vale do Jequitinhonha, spent without registering deaths by COVID-19.
With this confirmation, all cities in the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri valleys have recorded deaths by the coronavirus.
In Jos Gonalves de Minas, 137 cases were confirmed. The most recent of a man who had mild symptoms and is being monitored at home.
Data from the state government’s Vaccinemeter, consulted this Sunday (5/9) by the report, show that the city has already applied the first dose to 2,352 residents (vaccination coverage of 67.28% of the population over 18 years old), 1,208 received the second dose, and 65 people were immunized with the single-dose vaccine.
Very few cities without cases
See which cities have not had deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic
- Aricanduva
Beautiful from Minas
blue field
Cedar of Abaet
Diogo de Vasconcelos
Indai Star
Patis
Pedro Teixeira
Santana dos Montes
Serra Azul de Minas
Serra da Saudade
mountainous
Read more about COVID-19
Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about symptoms, prevention, search and vaccination.