Minimum wage in 2022 with the biggest readjustment in recent times

The projection made by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for this year’s inflation was 5.50%. However, now the percentage is already at 6.20%, and could reach 7% by the end of the year. If that happens, the minimum wage will undergo the biggest readjustment in six years.

In July, the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) was approved, which provided for the value of the national floor for 2022 at R$ 1,147, increased by 4.3%. However, considering the increase in inflation to 7%, the minimum wage should rise to R$1,177 next year.

It is noteworthy that when readjusted, government programs such as the unemployment insurance, salary bonus PIS/Pasep, and the benefits of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), also has its values ​​changed.

That’s because they rely on the current minimum wage to release their allowances. O INSS, for example, by law cannot pay its policyholders a salary lower than the national minimum. With the changes, as of January 15, 2022, citizens will receive new values.

Largest readjustment since 2016

In 2016, the national floor underwent an increase of 11.6%, however, since then inflation has only regressed. Check out the latest fixes below:

2021: BRL 1,100 (5.2%);

2020: BRL 1,045 (4.7%);

2019: BRL 998 (4.6%);

2018: BRL 954 (1.8%);

2017: BRL 937 (6.48%); and

2016: BRL 880 (11.6%).

purchasing power

Although the minimum wage is adjusted annually, since 2019 it has been readjusted only to maintain the purchasing power of the Brazilian population. This means, the correction has not offered any real gain.

“The correction is to maintain the same position, to maintain the balance of the consumption basket. But the consumption basket does not rise the same, there are items in the basket that weigh more and others less. Depending on where the person is, they may not have their purchasing power recovered”, explained André Braz, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre).

According to information from the survey on food baskets carried out by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the ideal salary for Brazilian citizens in June should be R$ 5,421.84, capable of covering the inflation at the time.