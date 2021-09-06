Ministry of Health supports Anvisa’s intervention in the match between Brazil and Argentina; CBF regrets and says surprise

Anvisa intervened in the game between Brazil and Argentina this Sunday (5), at Neo Química Arena, due to the lack of compliance with the sanitary protocol of four Argentine players. Amidst the imbroglio, which caused the game’s cancellation, the Ministry of Health issued an official note on the case and supported the agency.

“The Ministry of Health informs that it supports and recognizes the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the health authority responsible for the country’s health surveillance actions,” he declared.

In addition to the highest national Health body, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also spoke out and preferred to remain neutral in the case. In a statement, the organization stressed that it excels in complying with protocols amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and that it is awaiting a position from both Conmebol and FIFA.

See the official CBF note:

“The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) deeply regrets the events that ended up causing the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

CBF defends the implementation of the most rigorous health protocols and complies with them in their entirety. However, he emphasizes that he was absolutely surprised by the moment when the action of the National Health Surveillance Agency took place, with the match having already started, since Anvisa could have exercised its activity in a much more appropriate manner in the various moments and days prior to the match.

The CBF also emphasizes that at no time, through the interim President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, or its directors, interfered in any point related to the sanitary protocol established by the Brazilian authorities for the entry of people into the country. The role of the CBF was always in an attempt to promote understanding between the entities involved so that the sanitary protocols could be satisfactorily fulfilled and the game played.

CBF reiterates its disappointment with the events and awaits the decision of CONMEBOL and FIFA regarding the match.”

