Miranda could be Tite’s trump card against Argentina

After 797 days, Miranda can return to play for the Brazilian team. With some absences in defense, the defender was called up by Tite for the World Cup qualifiers, and could start against Argentina, the opponent in which he collects good memories.

With the suspension of Marquinhos, the athlete from São Paulo became the favorite to form a defensive duo with Éder Militão against Albiceleste, on Sunday (5), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. In addition to the two defenders, Tite has Lucas Veríssimo and Léo Ortiz, recently called up.

The coach of the Brazilian team spoke about the athletes from São Paulo and Benfica, and left open which should start against the Argentines.

“I’m very calm with Lucas Veríssimo and Miranda. I haven’t thought about it yet. I saw the game live, between Palmeiras and São Paulo, and Miranda played a lot. Lucas is in a great moment, since the Santos era. He was very close to being called up before. The two are training and are well prepared and have this condition to start playing,” pondered Tite.

Your experience may weigh in Miranda’s favor, especially against rivals. The 36-year-old defender has already played in five derbies against the Argentines, and has never been defeated. That’s four wins and a draw.

Also, one of his three goals wearing the Amarelinha was against continental rivals, in a friendly played in Saudi Arabia, in which Brazil won 1-0.

Despite a hand in first place in the qualifiers, Tite knows how a loss to rivals can unbalance the team’s momentum. Thus, the leadership of an athlete who has already competed in Copa América and was in the 2018 World Cup can be a decisive factor in the selection.

And Miranda’s competitor, Lucas Veríssimo, did not hide his admiration for his fellow position.

“He’s a guy I’ve always followed, at Inter Milan, Atlético de Madrid, São Paulo and also in the Brazilian national team. I admire him a lot,” he said.

Benfica’s defender was grateful to represent his country, whether he is in the starting lineup or on the bench.

“I’m here fulfilling a dream, I want to play, wear my country’s shirt, regardless of whether I play or not, my intention here is to absorb the good ideas of both athletes and Tite and try to help in whatever way possible”, concluded Verísssimo .