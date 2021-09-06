Monica Iozzi talks about past abusive relationship and aggression

Actress and presenter Monica Iozzi, 39, recalled an abusive relationship she had during her youth.

Monica commented on the matter in an interview with the G1 podcast “Prazer, Renata”.

“It’s been many years and I think it’s important for us to talk about it: the importance of talking to our girls and boys about it. I was very young, a relationship that was one of my first dating relationships. It covered all the chapters in the abusive relationship booklet. From the person pushing you away from your friends, questioning the clothes you wear, verbally assaulting you, blackmailing you, saying you won’t get anyone better than him, trying to put you down. The person wants you to feel worse than you are to you feel dependent on her,” began Monica.

It’s a psychological kidnapping, I felt kidnapped by that relationship.” Monica Iozzi

The presenter continued: “I only started thinking about getting out and asking for help when I was physically assaulted. Until I was assaulted, I thought it was proof of love. She loves me a lot, he protects me a lot. He lost a little bit of his head”.

Finally, Monica told what was the “snap” to realize the abusive relationship and decide to get out of it.

“I only started to call when he actually put his hand in my face. There I realized that the hole was lower, and I think that’s what a lot of women suffer, especially when you’re young, or when you have kids with that person, or when you have a financial dependency”