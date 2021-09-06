Moreno, from Cruzeiro, scores two and fires at the Elimination artillery

the attacker Marcelo Moreno, of cruise, reached eight goals in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, scoring twice in Bolivia’s 4-2 defeat to Uruguay on Sunday at the Campen del Siglo stadium in Montevideo.

Moreno scored the first goal in the 14th minute of the second half, after an oversight of the Uruguayan defensive system, which “relaxed” with the partial score of 3-0.

Marcelo Moreno reaches eight goals in the qualifiers and leads the artillery

Individually, Moreno was equal with Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, who scored two goals for Celeste Olmpica this Sunday. Interestingly, they are Cruzeiro’s top foreign scorers – the Bolivian has 54 goals (139 games), and the Uruguayan 50 (188 games from 2015 to 2018).

With eight goals, Marcelo Martins, as called in his country, has a good advantage over Brazilian Neymar, second in the ranking, with five. The Ecuadorian Estrada, the Chilean Vidal, the Paraguayan ngel Romero and the Uruguayan Luis Surez are tied with four.