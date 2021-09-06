Moreno, from Cruzeiro, scores two and fires at the Elimination artillery

the attacker Marcelo Moreno, of cruise, reached eight goals in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, scoring twice in Bolivia’s 4-2 defeat to Uruguay on Sunday at the Campen del Siglo stadium in Montevideo.

Moreno scored the first goal in the 14th minute of the second half, after an oversight of the Uruguayan defensive system, which “relaxed” with the partial score of 3-0.

Marcelo Moreno reaches eight goals in the qualifiers and leads the artillery