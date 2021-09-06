Moreno, from Cruzeiro, scores two and fires at the Elimination artillery

the attacker Marcelo Moreno, of cruise, reached eight goals in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, scoring twice in Bolivia’s 4-2 defeat to Uruguay on Sunday at the Campen del Siglo stadium in Montevideo.
Moreno scored the first goal in the 14th minute of the second half, after an oversight of the Uruguayan defensive system, which “relaxed” with the partial score of 3-0.
Marcelo Moreno reaches eight goals in the qualifiers and leads the artillery
PABLO PORCIUNCULA / POOL / AFP and Matilde Campodonico / POOL / AFP
With eight goals, Marcelo Martins, as called in his country, has a good advantage over Brazilian Neymar, second in the ranking, with five. The Ecuadorian Estrada, the Chilean Vidal, the Paraguayan ngel Romero and the Uruguayan Luis Surez are tied with four.
With just six points (one win, three draws and four defeats) and eighth out of ten participants in the Qualifiers, the group coached by Csar Faras is unlikely to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Even without the 9 shirt, Raposa should bet on Thiago in the duel against Gois, at 21:30 this Tuesday, at Serrinha’s stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Serie B. In 15th place, with 25 points, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team needs the victory to get away from the Z4 and keep the dream of returning to the first division.