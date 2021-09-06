Nadja fans defend her on social media

Nadja left Ilha Record in the last week of the program and in a way different from most other explorers: the exiles chose her to spend time in the Cave of Exile. She didn’t react well and revealed that she was wronged by her rivals.

On your Twitter account, Nadja he vented about the surprise elimination with his followers and fans: “Amores, my cycle on the Island ended because of the guardian’s power. I was removed on the eve of the final test to define the finalists”. And even warned not to return.

As there is no longer a place for semi-finalists, Naja has already made it clear that there will be no recap: “No chance to participate and come back in a possible recap like the other exiles. I’m counting on you in the final. Thanks for everything!”, ends by thanking.

The attitude of the exiles revolted their fans. A user of the social network said that now she conquers the public and has more chances to take the prize: “I think this very vindictive move from exile will be shot in the foot, and Nadja takes this award from the public. I vote for her”. See other support tweets that Naja it received:

Amores, my cycle on the Island ended because of the guardian’s power. I was removed on the eve of the final test to define the finalists, with no chance of participating and coming back in a possible repechage, like the other exiles. I’m counting on you in the final. Thanks for everything! ❤️😞 #TeamNadja — Nadja Pessoa 🦋 (@nadjapessoa_) September 5, 2021

I think this very vindictive move from exile will be shot in the foot, and Nadja takes this award from the public. i vote for her #PartyNaIlha — Jackie Sampaio (@jackiesampaio) September 5, 2021

It was very unfair Nadja, this Lucas is too mocking to Antonela and Thomaz can’t give an opinion on anything, just they opine over there I play dirty bass I’m with you Nadja Maravilhosaaa — Deia Blagojev 🤍 (@togetherwithvcbiel) September 5, 2021

Cowardice. The production did it on purpose, they knew you would be the one. They want you to cause it in exile. I hope you win the 250 grand. — Suzana Kern (@KernSuzana) September 5, 2021

Nadja this guardian power had to be called, “Lucas’ team power”. The power only to harm your team, and benefit his alliance. Not even a draw was made to be a little more fair, they delivered power in the hands of the losers. — Bruno (@KraiBruno) September 5, 2021

