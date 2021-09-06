Náutico hits the hiring of forward Júnior Tavares

Náutico has a new reinforcement for the final stretch of Serie B. After playing for Sport in the last two seasons, left-back Júnior Tavares arrives to wear the white jersey. The 25-year-old player’s contract with Timbu runs until the end of the national competition, and he must be presented at the beginning of the week.

The information was confirmed by the report, this Sunday morning (5), with a person close to the athlete. Officialization by the club should take place in the next few hours.

In the press conference after the 1-1 draw with Guarani, last Saturday, coach Marcelo Chamusca even praised the left-back who is also the second defensive midfielder. “He’s a player with a good club history, he’s in Recife, adapted. He has quality and if we managed to sign him, I’m sure he would add a lot,” he said.

After terminating with São Paulo, the club that held its economic rights, Tavares signed a pre-contract with Grêmio for the 2022 season. August. However, the negotiation did not happen. Since being released by Sport, in July, the player continues to live in the capital of Pernambuco.

For his sector of origin, the left-back will have competitions from Rafinha, Breno Lorran and Bryan, who has been an improvised starter in the role.

Revealed by Tricolor Gaúcho, Júnior Tavares has been through Joinville, São Paulo and Sport in national football. For Leão da Ilha, he played in 35 matches between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, contributing four assists. Outside the country, he went through Sampdoria/ITA and Portimonense/POR.

