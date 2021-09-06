NBA 2K22, Sonic Colors and Life is Strange Featured in the Week’s Releases | sport games

NBA 2K22 and Sonic Colors Ultimate are the highlights among the week’s releases. The first is the newest chapter in the 2K Games basketball series, while the second is a remastering of the acclaimed Sonic the Hedgehog game, previously exclusive to the Nintendo Wii. They are also accompanied by the new adventure of Life is Strange: True Colors, the classic RPG series Tales of Arise, the friendly Lost in Random and the bizarre new WarioWare: Get It Together from Nintendo Switch. Check out more about each release and details such as dates, pricing and platforms on which the games will be available.

NBA 2K22 – September 10 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

NBA 2K22 – September 10 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

2K Games’ annual basketball series brings more new additions to this chapter with new modes as well as the return of old favorites. MyCareer mode features a journey complete with storytelling, followed by the online community Neighborhood and MyTeam, in which the user assembles his dream team as in FIFA Ultimate Team.

On PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S, however, the Neighborhood neighborhood becomes an entire city in City mode, which is integrated into the campaign. The versions of the game for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC cost around R$ 299.90, while on new generation consoles the game costs R$ 349.90.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – September 7th – PS4, XB, SW, PC

The classic Sonic adventure originally released in 2010 for the Nintendo Wii now gets visuals remastered on current-gen consoles and a frame rate of 60 FPS for maximum fluidity.

In this adventure, the villain Dr. Eggman builds an interstellar amusement park to trap the Wisps aliens. Sonic will have to set them free in 3D and 2D stages across six worlds while discovering new powers with the help of the little creatures. The title will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, priced at around R$199.95.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – September 7th – PS4, XB, SW, PC

Life is Strange: True Colors – September 10 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

The new story in the universe of the Life is Strange franchise will follow in the footsteps of a character named Alex Chen, played by actress Erika Mori. After a difficult life in an orphanage, she is reunited with her brother Gabe in the small town of Haven Springs, but he soon dies in a suspicious car accident.

Alex will need to unravel the truth about her brother’s death with the help of a mysterious power of empathy that allows her to feel the emotions of others. The game will cost around R$ 299.95 on all platforms and will also come out for Switch, in the future, on an undisclosed date.

Life is Strange: True Colors – September 10 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

Tales of Arise – September 10 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

The Japanese role-playing franchise Tales of completes its 25 years with a new chapter that takes it on new paths, with beautiful graphics in 3D battles. In Tales of Arise, players control two young men, born on different planets, who try to change the cycle of exploration and domination that has brought the people of planet Dahna under control of planet Rehna for 300 years.

Tales of Arise will cost BRL 319.50 on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, free of charge for the next generation version, while the PC version costs BRL 249.49.

Tales of Arise – September 10 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

Bus Simulator 21 – September 7 – PS4, XB, PC

The latest chapter in the bus simulator saga arrives this week with news. Players will be able to experience the life of a public transport driver, alone or in multiplayer with friends. It will be possible to drive through areas such as the city center, neighboring towns or industrial zones while safely transporting your passengers from one location to another. The game will include realistic versions of buses from eight brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Man, Iveco Bus and more. Bus Simulator 21 will cost R$164.90 on PlayStation 4.

Bus Simulator 21 – September 7 – PS4, XB, PC

The Artful Escape – September 9th – XBSX/S, XB, PC

A true psychedelic journey in game format, The Artful Escape tells the story of an artist named Francis Vendetti who tries to find his own “persona” to perform on stage.

Due to the great pressure of being related to a folk legend, Francis travels through his imagination in search of answers and encounters many unexpected thoughts and music along the way. The Artful Escape will cost R$74.95 on Xbox One and will be available free of charge to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The Artful Escape – September 9th – XBSX/S, XB, PC

Lost in Random – September 10 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

In a gloomy, melancholy world dominated by random values, players step into the role of Even. The girl wants to rescue her sister Odd, kidnapped by an evil queen just because she rolled six on a die. At his side, Even will have the help of Dicey, a kind of conscious data that helps her in combat and brings random powers to the battlefield. The game will cost R$149.50 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Lost in Random – September 10 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

WarioWare: Get It Together – September 10 – SW

The iconic WarioWare minigame series is now coming to Nintendo Switch with some new features. In WarioWare, minigames, or microgames, are challenges that only last 5 seconds and require quick thinking, skill and reflexes to complete them.

In this new chapter, players control Wario and his friends directly within the minigames, with support for cooperative multiplayer and different types of gameplay depending on the character. WarioWare: Get It Together costs R$ 249 on Switch.

WarioWare: Get It Together – September 10 – SW

