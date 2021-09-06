Neymar takes affair Bruna Biancardi to watch Brazil’s game in São Paulo

Apparently, Neymar’s romance with Bruna Biancardi is serious and not only in Europe. The two are following their relationship here in Brazil, and this Sunday the player took the digital influencer to watch Brazil play against Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.

Bianca, who lives in São Paulo, even posted a photo at Arena Neo Química, where the game was to take place, but it ended up not happening due to a suspension by the National Health Surveillance Agency following the sanitary protocols against Covid-19.

Bruna Biancardi posted a photo at the football stadium Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Neymar comments photo of affair Bruna Biancardi with praise and little heart

Neymar no longer has the slightest issue of hiding his romance with Bruna Biancardi. After appearing on a record hugging her on her son’s birthday, the player commented on a photo posted by the digital influencer last week. “Beautiful”, praised the athlete, finishing the comment with a little heart.

The romance has lasted longer, when Neymar invited Bruna to spend a season with him in Paris. The influencer, by the way, already knows the whole family and the “parças” of Neymar.

Bruna Marquezine is bothered by the relationship between Neymar and Bruna Biancardi, friends point out

Neymar comments photo of affair Bruna Biancardi with praise and little heart Photo: Reproduction/Instagram