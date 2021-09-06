Operation with tank parade cost BRL 3.7 million to public coffers

The military operation, which included a parade of armored vehicles in front of the Planalto Palace, with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro, cost the public R$3.7 million in coffers. The amount was obtained by the State through the Access to Information Law (LAI) and refers to the Navy’s expenses with this year’s edition of Operation Formosa, a military training held annually in the interior of Goiás.

For the first time, however, the operation included a parade in front of the Executive’s headquarters. The passage of armored vehicles along the Esplanade took place on August 10, the same date the Chamber rejected the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) from the printed vote. The display of the armored vehicles was interpreted as an attempt by President Jair Bolsonaro to intimidate the Legislative Power into approving the text.

The route had about 150 military vehicles, which passed in front of the Planalto, under the justification of delivering an invitation to Bolsonaro and to various authorities of the Republic to participate in the Day of Operational Demonstration, on August 16th. The event is a parade that demonstrates military equipment and every year it travels between Rio de Janeiro and the city of Formosa, in the interior of Goiás.

Of the BRL 3.7 million of the operation, BRL 1.78 million was spent on costing bases, BRL 1.03 million for the rental of buses for transport, BRL 721 thousand for fuels, lubricants and greases, BRL 98.7 thousand for health materials, R$ 16,600 for fund supplies and R$ 15 thousand for tickets and daily rates.

In response to the report’s request for information, the Navy, which organizes the event, informed that Operation Formosa has been carried out since 1988 “with the purpose of ensuring the preparation of the Marine Corps as a strategic, readily available, amphibious force. and expeditionary, as provided for in the National Defense Strategy”.

This year, for the first time, the Army and Air Force also participated in the operation. According to the Navy, the participation of other military commands took place “in order to increase the interoperability of the country’s Armed Forces.” The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.