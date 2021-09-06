Patricia Poeta gives details about her emergency surgery

Patricia Poet used his social networks on Monday (6) to explain his sudden disappearance. she needed to make a emergency tonsil surgery and has been hospitalized for a week.

In an Instagram post, Patricia gave some details about the procedure and made a point of thanking friends, family and fans for all their support.

“Dear ones, I have received many loving messages from you. First of all, thanks for your concern. I’ve slept a lot these past few days, due to the general anesthesia and the medications I’ve been taking. That’s why I couldn’t answer. My post is just a way to return this affection“.

She explained that she is not doing very well because of the surgery, but she believes she will get better.

“I have been hospitalized since last week because I had to undergo emergency and very complicated surgery on my tonsils. I’m still not 100%. A little far from that, I confess… But I’ll be fine. Thank you for the good energies and prayers. See you soon”, thanked Patrícia.

Read more:

Famous cheer for the presenter’s recovery

“I’m rooting for your improvement. Count on my prayers. You’ll be fine. And soon he’ll be back doing what he likes” — Fatima Bernardes.

“Now, everything will be back to normal! I am sure! Improvements!” — Thiago Fragoso.

“Patricia!!! Vibrating and praying for your recovery! be well my dear” — Juliana Paes.

Other names such as singers Zeze Motta, Fafa de Belem, Victor Klhey and Roberta Campos and the actors Monique Alfradique and Thiago Lacerda also estimated improvements to Patricia Poet.

