Patricia Poeta is replaced after emergency surgery

Patrícia Poeta would replace Fátima Bernardes in the “Encounter” this holiday, but she had to undergo emergency tonsil surgery. Manoel Soares and Monalisa Dupperpon took charge of the attraction.

“You know that when Fátima has a vacation or a holiday, Patricia Poeta comes here. We are here today because our great sister and friend had a health problem,” explained the presenter.

“We want to send Patricia a huge kiss, we’re rooting for it, I know you’ll take the letter and be back here soon,” commented Monalisa.

Earlier today, Patrícia Poeta revealed in a post on social networks that she has been hospitalized since last week and that she is still “not 100%”, without giving further details of the operation.

“Dear ones, I have received many affectionate messages from you. First of all, thank you for your concern. I slept a lot these last few days, due to the general anesthesia and the medications I have been taking. That’s why I couldn’t answer. My post is just a way of speaking. return that affection,” she wrote.

Last Saturday, “É De Casa” featured presenters Ana Furtado, André Marques, Cissa Guimarães, Manoel Soares and reporter and presenter Luiza Zveiter.