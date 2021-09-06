Patricia Poeta undergoes emergency surgery

This Monday morning (09/06) the presenter Patrícia Poeta revealed to the followers that she was scared in the last week. The journalist had to undergo emergency tonsil surgery. The information was published on Global’s Instagram profile.

“Dear ones, I have received many loving messages from you. First of all, thanks for your concern. I’ve slept a lot these past few days, due to the general anesthesia and the medications I’ve been taking. That’s why I couldn’t answer,” he explained.

According to Patricia, the surgery was not simple: “I’ve been hospitalized since last week, because I had to go through an emergency and very complicated surgery on my tonsils.”

The presenter concludes the post saying that she still needs some time to recover. “I’m still not 100%. A little far from that, I confess… but I’ll be fine”, he assures, to reassure fans and admirers.

In the comments, fans and famous people wish a good recovery. “I’m rooting for your improvement. Count on my prayers. You’ll be fine. And soon he will be back doing what he likes”, wrote Fátima Bernardes. Singer Fafá de Belém also left a warm message for the presenter: “It’s ok, dear”, she commented.

Actress Taís Araújo, carnival artist Milton Cunha and journalist Marcelo Cosme are also among the famous who wished the presenter a good recovery.

The column joins them in this crowd. Get well, Patricia!