Pedro Scooby honors ex-girlfriend’s brother, Anitta

Peter Scooby, who dated Anitta for three months in 2019, he used social media last Saturday (4) to congratulate his former brother-in-law, Renan Machado, brother of the singer, who turned 31 years old. The surfer shared a photo with the manager and sent a congratulatory message to him.

“Congratulations my brother. Have a beautiful day. Always count on me. I love you,” wrote Scooby, in the publication’s caption, which was shared in the stories.

Pedro Scooby congratulates his former brother-in-law, Renan Machado, Anitta’s brother – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Stories)

Some time ago, Pedro denied provocations to his ex-wife, Luana Piovani, after the couple’s children appeared with the same hair color as Cintia Dicker, the surfer’s girlfriend. The famous spoke about the subject with fans, through stories.

Recently, Luana Piovani celebrated 45 years of age with a birthday party held in Portugal. The actress hosted friends and family for a pool party, sharing clicks of the moment on Instagram.

