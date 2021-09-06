Pelé has been hospitalized for 6 days, after discovering a health problem

Pelé has been hospitalized at Hospital Albert Einstein for 6 days, according to a calculation by the G1 portal. The “King of Football” had confirmed going to the hospital last Tuesday (31), but said he would only do routine tests. A health problem would have been found and that is why Pelé stayed in the hospital.

There is still no medical report on Pelé. Therefore, the health problem has not been revealed. The former player has suffered from frequent problems with his hip, a place that has already undergone surgery.

Pelé’s manager Joe Fraga told Reuters that Pelé is still undergoing tests, but showed no concern. “Full battery of tests/images/colonoscopy/blood etc.”, wrote Fraga in a message. “He doesn’t do it all in one day.”

When Pelé was admitted to the hospital, rumors surfaced that he had fainted and was ill. But he denied it with a joke on social media.

“Guys, I didn’t pass out and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let me know I don’t play next Sunday!”

