Peugeot to produce new compact SUV for the first time in Brazil | Cars

Kleber Silva Projection previews the look of the Peugeot 1008, which will be launched in Brazil in 2025

According to the French magazine L’Argus, Peugeot intends to launch a new compact SUV focused on emerging markets. it is about the Peugeot 1008

, model positioned below the 2008

which will be produced in Brazil, India and China. Europe will also have a version, but more sophisticated and equipped only with electric motors.

According to French media, the Peugeot 1008

will be mounted on the same base as the next generation of the Citroen C3 Sporty

, scheduled to start being produced in Porto Real (RJ) at the end of the year. The models will share many components – such as engines and transmission – a factor that facilitates their national production. As shown by the projections of designer Kleber Silva, the new 1008 will have bold lines.

Kleber Silva With the arrival of the 1008, Peugeot must stop production for the 2008 in Porto Real (RJ)

The expectation, according to L’Argus, is that the Peugeot 1008

reach the Brazilian market only in 2025. The start of its production should mark the end of the 2008

, which will be produced in El Palomar (Argentina) in its new generation. Just like the hatch 208

, will be imported to Brazil.

New models from Stellantis

Disclosure Consulting suggests that the new generation of Fiat Doblò will be produced at Peugeot’s plant in Argentina

Formed by the brands Fiat

, Jeep

, Peugeot

and citron

, O Stellantis Group

it has the largest factory complex in Latin America. Only in Brazil, the joint venture has factories in Betim (MG), Porto Real (RJ) and Goiana (PE). In Argentina, the factories are located in Córdoba and El Palomar.

According to IHS Market consultancy, which has a good global reputation in industry polls, Fiat

intends to produce the new generation of Double

at the Peugeot factory in El Palomar. Stellantis is not satisfied with the market performance of the current generation, made in Betim (MG) since 2001, and intends to renew the model to maintain the segment’s share.

In addition, a new product family from citron

is also planned to be produced in Porto Real (RJ), including a hatch

it is a crossover

.

Source: L’Argus