Police allege ‘collective overdose’ in death of comedian and two other people in the US

According to the first investigations, the death of 42-year-old Fuquan Johnson would have been caused by a combined overdose of him and two other people, in addition to a fourth who was rescued and is in hospital.

According to the website TMZ, another comedian, Kate Quigley, would also be among those involved in the incident that took place last Friday (3) in a house in Los Angeles, in the United States.

On the night of the comedian’s death, the police were called by the neighbor of the house where Johnson was staying. At the scene, the police found four people in an apparently serious condition, three of them were confirmed dead, while Kate was rescued and admitted to a health unit.

First impressions indicate that the group used cocaine with fentanyl, which would have led the three people to the state of ‘overdose’.

So far, the other two dead people have not had their names released. Police are continuing their investigations and the three bodies are expected to undergo autopsies at the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the reason for the death.

See too

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach