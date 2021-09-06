President of CBF denies TV Globo’s accusation

The imbroglio that culminated with the suspension of Brazil and Argentina, this Sunday, in Itaquera, there was much told me and the information of the TV Globo that the interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, had negotiated with federal government authorities the realization of Brazil and Argentina with the possible participation of the four players from the neighboring team who circumvented Brazilian health regulations. To Earth, Ednaldo vehemently denied what Globo aired during the afternoon.







Ednaldo Rodrigues, interim president of the CBF, denied the accusation made against him in a broadcast on TV Globo Photo: Disclosure / Estadão Content

“It’s even frivolous to say that without even listening to me. At no point did I negotiate with anyone to release the athletes so that the game could take place. This information is unfounded. CBF respects health protocols and sanitary matters are not our responsibility. It didn’t happen at all,” he said, in a tone of relief.

In the broadcast, the announcer Galvão Bueno received information from the field report that Ednaldo Rodrigues would have commanded this supposed negotiation with the federal government for the match to be played. The name of the Director of Competitions at CBF, Manoel Flores, was also mentioned as the person responsible for contacts with the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) so that the game could take place. Terra was unable to contact Flores.

The game that would have been worth the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar was interrupted with less than 5 minutes of the ball rolling, when agents from Anvisa and the Federal Police entered the Corinthians stadium lawn because of the irregular situation of Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso , Emiliano Martinez and Cristian Romero. The four would have falsified entry documents in the country, omitting that they had been in the UK, which would force them to a 14-day quarantine, which, according to Anvisa, was also disrespected.