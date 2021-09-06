Press Release | News

Press Release

The Jundiaí City Hall, through the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS), informs that the city received from the National Immunization Program (PNI), on July 15, 24,180 doses of Coronavac vaccines from batch J202106033 and, on August 2, 11,550 doses of batch J202106039 that had their use suspended by Anvisa, on Saturday (4). Of this amount, 30,582 were applied in the city, leaving 5,148 in stock, which will be stored awaiting further guidance from Organs responsible agencies.

The suspension will not affect the vaccination carried out in the city, which has applications determined for next Tuesday (7), in a second dose.

The measure, according to the agencies responsible for distribution and manufacturing, is preventive, as the immunizing agent is safe and certified by Anvisa and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also according to a statement from the Butantan Institute, it was the Institute itself that, by commitment to the

transparency and as an extreme precaution, it communicated the fact (filling carried out at a Sinovac unit not inspected by Anvisa) to the agency, after attesting to the quality of the doses received. This ensures that immunizers are safe for the population.

In Jundiaí, as established by the State Immunization Program (PEI), all applications are monitored and registered in the system. For any adverse occurrence, the population should look for any Health equipment, whether it is a Basic Health Unit or an Urgency and Emergency service, closest to recording the occurrence and the necessary care. It is worth remembering that, so far, there is no record of adverse occurrence in people who have received the doses of preventively suspended batches.

