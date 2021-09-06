Quartet involved in controversy in Brazil will now be embezzled to Argentina and will have to go to Croatia; understand

After failure to play the match between Brazil and Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, last Sunday, for the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, in 2022, due to the non-compliance with sanitary rules by four athletes of the Argentine national team, the ‘hermanos’ immediately returned to their country and arrived in Buenos Aires early this morning.

Still not knowing what will happen in relation to the duel not held, Argentina has little time to think about it, as they face Bolivia, in the third and last commitment of this ‘Fifa Date’, this Thursday (9).

Lionel Scaloni’s team will be without Emiliano Martínez and Emiliano Buendía, ceded by Aston Villa, and Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, from tottenham, since, according to an agreement with the clubs, the athletes would be released soon after the match against Brazil to travel to Croatia and start the quarantine before returning to England for good.

But because of all the imbroglio last Sunday, the four athletes went with the Argentine delegation back to Buenos Aires and this same Monday (6) they will leave for Croatia to start the quarantine period.

The AFA – Argentine Football Association – reached an agreement with the Premier League and with the English clubs that release their summoned athletes for two of the three ‘Fifa date’ commitments, under the condition that the athletes return to Europe to start quarantine before the third game, which, for Argentina, will be against Bolivia .