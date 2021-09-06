Rafael Ilha disputes Gugu’s version of death: “I know what happened”; watch

Rafael Ilha participated in a podcast program recently, and stated that he does not believe Gugu Liberato’s family’s explanation for the presenter’s death. The artist, who had a close relationship with the communicator, shot even though he knows what Gugu would have been doing on the roof of his house, before the fatal fall. Rafael, however, preferred not to expose his version.

Ilha recalled how he found out about the Gugu accident, in November 2019. “I was recording ‘Troca de Família’ for Record and I didn’t believe it, in fact, I still don’t believe it to this day. I was washing the dishes right away and I heard William Bonner talking“, he said, in an interview with the program “Inteligência Ltda.”, by Rogério Vilela.

The former member of the Polegar group stated that Liberato was not one to do housework. “I know what really happened, and that wasn’t it. Hopefully one day people will have the opportunity to know. When would Gugu arrive and say: ‘I’m going to change this lamp’? He never did that. Gugu doesn’t know how to change a light bulb. This did not happened. i know what happened“, said Rafael.

“I don’t know why they gave this version. I think they could have told the truth. I just think that, it wouldn’t be a problem. It was a fatality, but I don’t think it’s fair. I went to the wake, talked to the family, and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above, and that’s what matters. I will miss it“he continued talking about his former boss.

The singer was all praise for Gugu. “He was the best presenter in Brazil. At the moment, it was! The most versatile guy, the guy did anything, ‘A Fazenda’, ‘Family Exchange’, journalism, a talk show, ‘Canta Comigo’, everything’… I’ve known him since I was 11 years old, he was my professional reference“, said Ilha, which was launched and managed by Gugu at the time of “Thumb”. Watch the excerpt from 2:30 pm:

remember the sad loss

Gugu had his death confirmed, aged 60, on November 22, 2019, after spending two days hospitalized in an ICU. The presenter suffered a domestic accident, falling from a height of four meters, from the attic of the family home in Orlando, USA. Rushed to Orlando Health, Gugu was admitted to the scene with intracranial bleeding.

Due to the severity of the neurological injury, the presenter could not undergo any surgical procedure. As part of the North American protocols for this type of case, Liberato had to remain under observation for 48 hours, during which time the absence of brain activity was found. “Brain death was confirmed by Prof. Dr. Guilherme Lepski, a Brazilian neurosurgeon called by the family, who after seeing the images of the exams in detail, confirmed the irreversibility of the clinical condition in front of his mother Maria do Céu, the brothers Amandio Augusto and Aparecida Liberato, and the mother of their children, Rose Miriam Di Matteo”, detailed the official statement signed by the family.

At the time, the family authorized the donation of all organs, in response to the presenter’s wishes. The removal surgery was successfully performed at dawn on November 24th. With the gesture, Gugu would have benefited around 50 people. On the 30th of the same month, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo released the medical report on the domestic accident suffered by the presenter at his home.

According to the document, Gugu’s death took place on November 21, one day before the confirmation made by his press office. The doctors attested that there was “bruises on the head and neck, with periorbital ecchymosis on the right. Subarachnoid hemorrhage, right parietal bone fractures, right temple fractures and bilateral subdural hematomas”.

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding his death, and after examination of the body, toxicological analysis and review of the evaluation of medical records, it is my opinion that the death of Antônio Liberato, a 60-year-old white male, who fell through the ceiling of his attic to the ground and was transported to the hospital afterwards, it is the result of a head trauma”, concluded Joshua D. Stephany, the medical examiner responsible for evaluating the presenter’s case.

In the fall, Gugu suffered a very strong impact on the ground, still yielding “bruises on the upper right chest, right side of the chest, upper left chest and left side chest and center of the chest”, an “fracture in the first lumbar vertebra” and “bruises on the left anterior thigh”. The presenter’s death reverberates until today, due to the legal dispute over his inheritance.