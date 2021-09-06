Rafael Ilha disputes version of Gugu’s death: ‘I know what happened’ | Fabia Oliveira

In an interview with Rogério Vilela’s ‘Inteligência Ltda.’ podcast, Rafael Ilha spoke about the life, career and tragic death of Gugu Liberato, his former boss at the time of the Polegar group, in November 2019. In view, the explanation that he would have gone into the ceiling of the house to make some repairs to the air conditioning is not true.

“I was recording ‘Troca de Família’ for Record and I didn’t believe it, in fact, I still don’t believe it until today. I was washing the dishes at the time and I heard William Bonner talking,” the artist began, reaffirming in the sequence: “I know what really happened, and that wasn’t it. Hopefully one day people might have the opportunity to know. When was Gugu going to come in and say, ‘Am I going to change this lamp?’ He never did that. Gugu doesn’t know how to change a lamp. .That didn’t happen. I know what happened.”

Afterwards, questioned by Vilela, he was unable to answer the reason for this interpretation. “I think they could have told the truth. That’s all I think, it wouldn’t have been a problem. It was a fatality, but I don’t think it’s fair. I went to the wake, talked to the family and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above, and that’s what matters. I’ll miss it!”, he said, without minimizing the praise.