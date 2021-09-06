Ragnarok has 40 hours of longevity, according to David Jaffe • Eurogamer.pt

The next installment of God of War, allegedly called Ragnarok, will have about 40 hours of longevity, said David Jaffe, the creator of the saga, in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

For the record, David Jaffe is no longer involved in the development of God of War. David Jaffe was the director of the first God of War (2005) on the PS2 and creative director of the 2017 sequel for the same console.

Although he is not a member of Sony Santa Monica Studios, he is guaranteed to still have some contacts within the studio. According to information that reached David Jaffe, God of War Ragnarok will have a longevity of around 40 hours.

“I’ve heard from people in the know that the game is 40 hours long,” revealed Jaffe. “They’re aiming for 40 hours of gameplay. I don’t know if it’s the 100% platinum trophy or the average time to reach the end.”

David Jaffe warns that the final version of the game could be shorter, noting that there are things that can be cut, while others can be added. 2018’s God of War required about 20 hours to reach the end of the story, for example.

This week there is a PlayStation Showcase set for September 9th. Will we see the first trailer for God of War: Ragnarok?