Real increases in the minimum wage in Brazil reduced inequality – 06/09/2021 – Market

Real increases in the minimum wage have represented one of the main policies for falling income inequality in Brazil in a decade, according to a study by researchers Niklas Engbom, from New York University, and Christian Moser, from Columbia University.

The data show that, between 1994 and 2014, the minimum wage had far-reaching effects and represented at least a third of the 25.9-point drop in income variation, according to the study, based on national surveys such as the PME (Monthly Employment Survey) and the PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) Continuous, by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

“We saw that the increase of about 119% in the inflation-adjusted value of the minimum in Brazil contributed significantly to a large decline in income inequality over the period,” the researchers told sheet.

According to the study, the increase in the minimum wage raised above all workers’ compensation on the basis of income distribution, as expected. But, at the same time that Brazilians who received the floor were directly favored, even those who earned above the minimum benefited, since the scenario helped to push up other remunerations.

From 2007 to 2019, the minimum wage had, as a rule, increases above inflation whenever there was economic growth. The calculation considered the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), an indicator that corrects the salary, and the result of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of two years before.

At the end of last year, without the renewal of the readjustment rule, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) announced that he would ‘raise the minimum wage from R$ 1,045 to R$ 1,100 in 2021. The readjustment did not provide real gain for workers, since the INPC rose 5.45% in 2020, above the 5.26% salary revision.

According to the study published in the USA, the effects of the minimum wage on employment and productivity ended up being favored by the relocation of workers towards more productive companies.

They estimate that the higher wage has contributed to a reallocation of workers from low-productivity, low-paying companies to higher-paying, higher-productivity employers.

“We found only a small negative effect of the increase in the real minimum wage on job creation. This means that aggregate employment has changed little as a result of the increase in pay,” say the researchers.

At the same time, there is little evidence between a link between the increase in the minimum wage and the degree of formalization of the labor market, according to economists. “It does not seem that the increase in the minimum wage has impacted the formalization of the labor market in this period in Brazil, which we believe is mainly driven by other factors.”

Also according to IBGE data, informal occupations were the most affected by the pandemic and decreased by 12.6% last year, three times more than formal occupations (4.2%), according to the researcher from Ibre Fernando Veloso.

The researchers assess that the process of formalizing workers is more linked to economic growth in boom years and with an advance in the level of education of workers.

Last year, Brazilian workers had, on average, less than ten years of schooling, according to a survey carried out by the FGV/Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics, of the Getulio Vargas Foundation). The indicator has advanced about 1 point since 2012.

Although changes in the profile of workers were not the focus of the study, this large increase in the level of education is probably important from the perspective of income inequality and a future increase in international competitiveness, they say.

The researchers emphasize that the study deals with raising the minimum wage during a period in which the Brazilian economy grew significantly. In a different scenario—such as recessions, for example—the effects of wage increases may be less benign.

“It is possible that a rapid increase in wages during a period of recession will have a negative effect on employment and a smaller positive effect on reducing inequality”, they assess.

Although beneficial to workers, the adjustment of the minimum also has an impact on public accounts, as pensions and other benefits are linked to the floor. For every BRL 1 of readjustment this year, the cost to public coffers increases by BRL 351.1 million, according to official estimates, which ends up weighing on periods of crisis, such as 2015 and 2016, and the one caused by the pandemic of Covid-19.