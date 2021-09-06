recall five moments from the Queen frontman

Freddie Mercury, legendary lead singer of the band Queen, would turn 75 years old this Sunday, September 5th. Died in 1991, the singer left, in addition to his musical legacy, a multitude of fans, thanks to hits like Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want To Break Free, Love Of My Life, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga and Under Pressure.

Remember below some important moments in Freddie Mercury’s musical career.

Rock in Rio (1985)

Queen was present at the first edition of the main music festival held in Brazil, Rock In Rio, in January 1985. On the occasion, Freddie Mercury enchanted the public with the group’s main hits, such as Love Of My Life.

Morumbi Stadium (1981) Another historic show on Brazilian soil took place at the Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo, in 1981.

Live Aid (1985)

During the historic Live Aid festival, held on July 13, 1985 to raise funds to fight hunger in Ethiopia, Freddie Mercury graced Wembley Stadium fans and TV viewers with an acclaimed rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody.

London Olympics (2012)

More than two decades after his death, Freddie Mercury was still present as one of the main figures of British culture. Proof of this was his posthumous participation, through a video shown at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games, held in London.

Before Queen Plays We Will Rock You alongside Jessie J, the stadium screens displayed a classic moment of interaction between the singer and the audience.





Partnership with Montserrat Caballé

Months before his death, Freddie Mercury recorded the album Barcelona with Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballé. One of them, Barcelona, came to be chosen as the ‘anthem’ of the 1992 Olympic Games, held in the city itself. Remember one of his videos with Caballé.