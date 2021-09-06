Renault Megane Electric makes official debut; see photos and data

Renault presents the new Megane E-Tech Electric officially. The French brand’s newest electric car has been extensively anticipated through a pre-production concept, screenshots and prototypes and now reveals its definitive shapes and all the details in the IAA Mobility 2021, in Munich, which opens to the press on Monday (6).

Named Megane, this new electric car has no connection with past generations of the French medium car. It was introduced as a concept about a year ago and promises to be the flagship in this new phase of Renault’s energy transition, although it still has to live with the combustion model for a while.



Based on the CMF-EV platform, the same one that serves the Nissan Ariya, the new electric Mégane, different from the Japanese ‘cousin’, bets on more fluid lines and a simple and modern design that should easily please most people.

The look is not exactly a secret and had already been anticipated in good part by the concept and the pre-production model disclosed by Renault itself. The electric Megane sports 18″ rim wheels (20″ optional), high waistline and a styling that blends hatchback, SUV and coupe elements. Highlight also for the headlights and LED lights, ‘floating roof’ and rear door handles positioned on the column, which reinforces the car’s modern style.

Measuring 4.21 meters long, 1.78 meters wide and 1.50 meters wide, the electric Megane has compact dimensions, but stands out for its 2.70 meter wheelbase, close to larger vehicles.

The interior draws attention, among other things, for the large digital instrument panel with a 12.3″ screen and high resolution. The infotainment system’s screen is 9″ (12″ optional) and works with the OpenR operating system Renault Link, developed with Google and based on Android Auto.

Renault promises a superior finish compared to previous Méganes, and also has a customized ambient lighting system (Living Lights – optional). The trunk holds 440 liters of luggage.

The new Mégane E-Tech Electric has two options of electric motors:

96 kW (130 hp) and 25.5 kgfm

160 kW (218 hp) and 30.6 kgfm

According to Renault, in both power train options, the electric Mégane can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

An optimized regenerative braking system is also available. Energy regeneration is always active when the gearshift lever is in position D. There are four regeneration levels: from level 0 (No Regeneration) to level 3 (maximum energy regeneration and optimized engine braking, for very intuitive urban driving ).

The battery of the Mégane E-Tech Electric is completely new, weighs 395 kilograms and uses LG’s NMC (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt) chemistry, which contains more nickel and less cobalt for greater energy density. According to Renault, it is also the thinnest on the market, 40% less than the Zoe battery, for example, which favors aerodynamics and efficiency.

The new Mégane E-Tech Electric offers two battery capacities:

40 kWh for a range of 300 km (WLTP)

60 kWh for a range of up to 470 km (WLTP, depending on version)

See below the recharge time in alternating current:

10A/2.3 kW (single phase)

16A/3.7 kW (single-phase)

32A/7.4 kW (single-phase)

16A/11 kW (single-phase)

32A/22 kW (three-phase)

With direct current, the maximum charging power is 130 kW and the recharge times with the respective gain in autonomy are indicated below:

up to 400 km in 8 hours with 7.4 kW wallbox

up to 50 km in 30 minutes at a 22 kW public charging station

up to 200 km in 30 minutes in a 130 kW fast charging station

up to 300 km in 30 minutes in a 130 kW fast charging station

