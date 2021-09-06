Result of the Lucky Day 503 on Saturday (04/09)

In the 503 contest, the Lucky Day will draw a prize of R$ 600 thousand. If you want to follow along, the draw will take place at 20:00 this afternoon by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.00.
503 CONTEST LUCK DAY RESULT
29 – 09 – 02 – 22 – 15 – 03 – 05
LUCK MONTH
06 – June
HOW TO PLAY ON THE LUCK DAY?
To participate, you need to choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 that are available, plus “1 Month of Luck”. Thus, each contest draws seven numbers and a “Lucky Month”. You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 3,6,9 or 12 consecutive contests).
HOW TO BET ON THE INTERNET?
To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:
Be over 18 years old;
Have a CPF;
Have an email;
Have a credit card with the main brands.
To register, follow the steps below:
Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
Inform your personal data;
Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
Complete the filling.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE CONTEST LIVE?
You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks