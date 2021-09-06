Retail retreats from Black Friday green-yellow in a week of “poconaristas” acts – 05/09/2021 -Panel SA

Semana Brasil, a campaign launched by the government in 2019 to encourage commerce to make promotions in September in an attempt to boost sales, seems to have foundered this year. With the nickname Black Friday green-yellow, the idea was to create a new date in the annual retail calendar, but in 2020 the pandemic took the mood away from consumption and, this year, the date happens together with the Pocketnarist protests that deepen the climate of polarization.

In 2019, nearly 3,000 companies and associations registered to participate in the campaign on the website created by the government for Semana Brasil, according to an analysis by Folha carried out on the eve of that edition. This Sunday (3), the same site had just under 200 participating companies for the 2021 edition, which takes place between September 3rd and 13th, according to a survey carried out by the Panel SA.

Sought by Panel SA, the press office of the Presidency and the Ministry of Economy did not comment.

The volume of searches on Google for “Semana do Brasil” between August 29 and September 3 was just a quarter of that registered in the same period in 2020, according to partial data reported by the company on Friday (3).

The event had already lost momentum last year, when searches were 60% lower than in 2019, during the period of concentration of offers in two years.

On a tour of São Paulo’s malls, consumers find few mentions of the event on store promotion labels. When they do appear, they are usually discreet and rarely in the green and yellow colors that are often associated with Bolsonaro’s followers.

Marcelo Silva, president of the IDV (Institute for Retail Development), denies that some of the companies have given up associating their brands with the yellow-green of Semana Brasil because they fear they will be mistaken for supporting the pocketbook events scheduled for Tuesday (7). Among its members, the IDV has networks such as Arezzo, Hering, Magazine Luiza, Carrefour, Riachuelo, Centauro and Habib`s.

Silva says that this moment of polarization is very disruptive to the economy and that the IDV is non-partisan. “For us, the government can be right, left, center. We take care of retail”, he says.

According to him, on the same date last year, the organization realized 10% growth in physical sales and 25% in ecommerce, but for this year there is still no forecast.

Fábio Pina, economist at FecomercioSP, ponders that Brazil Week only had one edition outside the pandemic, which negatively affected the results and hindered its consolidation in retail.

Mauro Francis, president of Ablos (the association of shopping mall tenants), says that the adhesion to Semana Brasil is on the decline, but he chose to support the event because he believes that any incentive to trade can help, especially when the pandemic restrictions are relaxed. , who find a pent-up demand.

He points out that he has no political motivation and sees the week as an attempt to create a new retail date, farther from Christmas than Black Friday.

Francis assesses that the event’s scenario this year may change as of Wednesday (8), when the unknown of what will happen in the demonstrations on the 7th has passed.

Large retailers such as Magazine Luiza and Carrefour will not participate in the event this year.

With Mariana Grazini, Andressa Motter and Filipe Oliveira