Revision of the FGTS can pay between R$ 14 thousand to R$ 66 thousand to workers

Workers who are looking for extra income can count on the revision of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) which can yield more than R$ 300 billion in the accumulated for all workers who had a balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts from 1999 to the present day.

The total of BRL 300 billion refers to the loss that workers have had over the years with a FGTS correction index below inflation, which over time has added to a large lag in the balance of the workers’ Guarantee Fund .

Amounts receivable

According to the LOIT FGTS platform, a tool used to calculate the FGTS profit, the Guarantee Fund review action can yield an average of R$ 14 thousand to workers who had a formal contract after 1999.

The subject of the review will be judged by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), however, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which ended up drastically impacting the country’s economy, the Supreme Court ended up postponing the judgment that now awaits a new definition.

The exact amount each worker has to receive will depend on the working time, salary, as well as the period in which the balance was deposited in the FGTS accounts, so the amount each worker has to receive varies from case to case.

There are currently revisions that reach more than R$ 66,000, which is equivalent to 60 minimum wages in 2021, a ceiling defined for actions in the Special Federal Court.

On average, the worker who had 10 years of formal employment after 1999 and received a minimum wage per month, the correction amount can reach R$ 6 thousand. However, according to Antônio Maia, responsible for the LOIT FGTS platform, it is necessary to pay attention to the period of time worked.

Attention to the period of work must be given, since, for those workers who were unemployed for long periods of time or without a workbook, there were fewer contributions and, consequently, the value of the revision may be much lower than expected.