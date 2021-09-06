Roda Viva brings writer Conceição Evaristo as interviewee of the week – 05/09/2021 – Illustrated

Considered one of the most important names in Brazilian literature today, writer and poet Conceição Evaristo is at the center of this Monday’s program. The author of the novel “Ponciá Vicencio” and the short stories of “Olhos D’Água” talks about her trajectory and her involvement in the relaunch of another important Brazilian writer, Carolina Maria de Jesus, to a panel that includes Ana Cristina Rosa, columnist for sheet.

Culture, 10 pm, free

Whindersson – Next Stop 2

After traveling the world in the first season of his travel program, comedian Whindersson Nunes now travels across Brazil aboard a motorhome, accompanied by five friends. A new episode comes out every Monday.

YouTube, free

Our Life with Dogs

A group of people from Los Angeles have their lives connected by their dogs. Unpublished comedy on open TV.

Globe, 3 pm, 10 years

TNT Series News

The channel starts showing two medical series from Monday to Friday. The Turkish “Miracle Doctor” (16:50, 14 years old) has a premise similar to that of “The Good Doctor” – the protagonist is a doctor who suffers from a disorder on the autistic spectrum. At 7:25 pm it is the turn of the classic “Medical Duty” (16 years old), which revealed George Clooney.

Dive

In the premiere of this documentary series about Brazilian Paralympic athletes, there are the stories of sprinter Petrúcio Ferreira and shot putter Ricardo Alves.

Trace Brazuca, 7pm, free

Tribes & Empires

Chinese miniseries that uses fantastic and mythological elements to tell the fight of three heirs for the throne of an imaginary country, populated by monsters and spirits.

Prime Box Brazil, 21h, 14 years old

weapons on the table

Jessica Chastain plays a pro-arms lobbyist who, when asked to work for the US Senate’s bulletin board, decides to switch sides. Unprecedented on open TV.

​​Globe, 11:15 pm, 14 years old