Roger Guedes may re-encounter Neo Química Arena, stage of his first goal in his career

For the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians faces Juventude on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. One of Timão’s new reinforcements, forward Roger Guedes can make his debut with the white jersey and rediscover the stage of his first goal as a professional.

Revealed by Criciúma in 2014, Roger Guedes participated in the final stretch of that year’s Brasileirão. In his third professional game for the Santa Catarina team, second as a starter, the forward faced Corinthians, for the 38th round, at the Neo Química Arena.

At the time, Criciúma was already relegated and with no chance of leaving the last place in the competition. Even so, Guedes, then 18 years old, wanted to show his service.

Timão took the lead with Elias, still in the first half. At 15 minutes of the first half, Roger Guedes took advantage of a closed corner kick on the second post and, with his heel, tied the game. The goal did little for Criciúma, as Fábio Santos defined the home team’s triumph a few minutes later.

In addition to the striker, Cássio, Fagner, Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto also participated in the match, but on the Corinthians side. The first two have remained at the club since then. The last two already left Parque São Jorge, but returned and are part of the current cast.

In all, Roger Guedes played three matches at Neo Química Arena. In addition to the game for Criciúma in 2014, the striker also faced Timão on the spot for Palmeiras. In 2016, he left the bench and participated in the last minutes of the victory alviverde 2-0 by Brasileirão. The following year, he disputed the second half of the Corinthians triumph by 3-2, also in the national competition.

