Rueda doesn’t forgive Santos’ defeat to Cuiabá and fires Fernando Diniz after 27 games; agent already studying possible substitute

Coach did not resist the loss to Cuiabá and will no longer lead Santos for the rest of the season

Santos tried well, but they couldn’t overcome Cuiabá and ended up losing to Dourado 2-1, in Mato Grosso this Saturday, and stagnate in 22 points and in 12th place. As a result, the Fish has moved away from the top of the table and sees the dreaded Z-4 members approaching. Today, the distance to América Mineiro, the first team that would be relegated to Serie B, is only 4 points.

And if Diniz had hope of continuing in the position even after the setback against Cuiabá, the dream ended this Sunday (5). After meeting with the directors and advisers of Santos, president Andrés Rueda chose to fire the coach. The professional will return with the delegation and will soon settle the terms of termination. Now the executive director of football, André Mazzuco, is racing against time to announce a new commander for the season’s sequel.

Some names are already being speculated to assume the eighth Brazilian champion: Rogério Ceni and Guto Ferreira, who were recently fired by Flamengo and Ceará respectively; Dorival Júnior, who has already had outstanding spells in Vila Belmiro, also has chances to take over Alvinegro in the coming days.

Rueda opted to fire Fernando Diniz after the defeat by Cuiabá. Photo: Ivan Storti/ Santos FC

The idea of ​​Rueda and his entire board is to have the new coach until the game against Bahia, scheduled for the next weekend, in Vila Belmiro. It’s worth remembering that although I’m in a hurry, it’s known that Alvinegro won’t do crazy things to bring in a new commander.

Diniz, on the other hand, leaves Santos after 27 games, with 10 wins, 10 defeats and 7 draws. In addition to delivering the Fish in 13th place in the brasileirão to his successor, the professional also leaves the team with an adverse result to revert against Athletico Paranaense. After losing 1-0 in Curitiba, Peixe will have to reverse the score in Vila Belmiro.