Run or walk? What is best for each type of exercise goal

Run or walk? That is the question. When it comes to exercising to lose weight, these two options are the most remembered. It would be a bit obvious to say that running a person burns more calories and therefore loses weight faster. But “going wrong” can actually mean weight gain and this is not a rare phenomenon. Therefore, to choose one of the two practices, it is necessary to be aware of some factors that can determine the best training according to your objective.

As a rule, to lose weight, you need to spend more calories than you ingest. Therefore, a balanced diet is your greatest ally in this process. Combining a physical exercise is a second step, which must be taken practically simultaneously.

However, if you’re sedentary, it’s no use running around. The risks of injury are great, and that should slow down your plans. In this case, it is recommended to start walking and then evolve to a slow trot, and only then engage in a race.

According to physiologist Cláudio Barnabé, walking or jogging are aerobic activities, “and your body fat is the energy source.” “Walking has infinite benefits and rare contraindications, it is very difficult for someone to get injured while walking. Running, however, depending on the intensity, hinders weight loss and can even build more fat”, observes the specialist.

Running loses weight faster than walking because of exercise intensity – Photo: Intagram Selfit/Reproduction

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an adult person must take at least 10,000 steps a day (from Sunday to Sunday) to be considered physically active. But the pace of the steps is what will define the difference in the walk of someone who went to the bakery or the supermarket and a workout to burn calories.

In general, to lose weight with walking it is important to reach at least a moderate intensity cardiac level, which increases your normal frequency from 50% to 70% of your maximum heart rate. Thus, the practice will be among the exercises to lose weight. “Walking is something natural for our body. Walking makes the muscles move with regularity and secrete anti-inflammatory myokines that fight inflammation in our body that are caused by poor sleep, inadequate nutrition and stress”, analyzes Cláudio Barnabé.

The physiologist adds: “Running is efficient in losing weight, but care is needed. This practice demands a lot from the joints, from attention to the type of shoes and even the terrain. Being aware of this, it remains for us to know that running is more intense , therefore requires more caloric expenditure”. To be aware, an hour-long run burns, on average, about 900 calories. This value varies a lot according to some factors, such as weight, gender, activity intensity, among others.

In the case of weight gain for those who run, it is usually related to diet. Some people run shorter distances and times than adequate to burn the calories ingested, because running makes you hungry post-workout.

But there is another weight gain for runners, but this is a good result of training: the gain in muscle mass. Muscle is heavier than fat, which explains why the numbers may have gone up. Even though you’ve probably lost a few inches around your waist and gained strength.

Benefits of running

– Weight loss

– Endorphin at the heights

– Best nights sleep

– Muscle development

Benefits of walking

– Stronger heart

– Tougher bones

– Improved fitness (less injuries)

– Immunity on the rise