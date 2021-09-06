Santos seeks replacement for Fernando Diniz

In less than four months in charge of Santos, Fernando Diniz left Peixe in 13th place in the Brazilian Nationals. In all, the coach had 10 wins, seven draws and 10 losses

Fernando Diniz did not resist in the technical command of Santos, after suffering a defeat away from home by 2-1 to Cuiabá, in the Brazilian Championship, and accumulating the third consecutive defeat by Peixe.

Shortly after the match, the club issued an official notice informing the coach’s dismissal before he completes four months in charge of the team. Diniz debuted on May 11 in a match that Santos beat Boca Juniors 1 x 0 by Libertadores. At the time, the rookie was sent off in the second half for complaints made to the fourth referee.

In his short spell at Peixe, Diniz had 11 wins, eight draws and 12 defeats, an improvement of 44%. In a statement, Santos informed that the technician was informed about the dismissal in Cuiabá. “Santos FC announces that Fernando Diniz is leaving the role of coach of the professional team this Sunday, September 5th. The coach was also informed in Cuiabá, after a meeting with the president Andres Rueda and the football executive, André Mazzuco.”

In addition to the coach, two assistants and the physical trainer are no longer part of the club’s plans. “Technical assistants Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera and physical trainer Wagner Bertelli also leave the Club. Santos FC thanks the technician for the services provided, which began on May 7, for the partnership at this time with the Club and wishes him luck in his professional future.”, concluded the note.

Now the club’s board is looking for a replacement for Diniz even before Santos’ match against Bahia next Saturday, 11. O Peixe is focused on the Brazilian market, as he believes there will not be enough time for a foreign coach to adapt to the competition, in which the team urgently needs to recover as the team currently occupies the 13th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 22 points conquered.