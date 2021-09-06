Sarah Harding, former lead singer of the group Girls Aloud, dies of cancer at 39

(photo: MAX NASH / AFP)

Former singer of British pop group Girls Aloud Sarah Hardin died of cancer, aged 39 – announced her mother, Marie, this Sunday (5/9). Sarah announced in August of last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in advanced stage.

His mother announced the news of the passing on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photograph of her daughter.

“Many of you knew about Sarah’s struggle with cancer and know that she struggled a lot, from her diagnosis to her last day. She left, in peace, this morning,” published Marie.

“I know she wouldn’t want to be remembered for her struggle with this terrible disease. She was a shining star, and I hope she can be remembered that way,” he added.

Girls Aloud appeared in 2002 on the ITV show “Popstars: The Rivals”. In addition to Sarah, it was composed of Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy and Kimberley Walsh. It was successful for a decade until its separation in 2013.

His first hit, “Sound Of The Underground”, reached number 1 on the UK Christmas charts at Christmas 2002 and remained at the top for four weeks.

The group’s three other songs – “I’ll Stand By You” (2004), “Walk This Way vs Sugababes” (2007) and “The Promise” (2008) – also led singles sales in the UK. In all, the band has sold more than four million records.