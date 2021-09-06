Scammers announce a national curfew in Guinea – 05/09/2021

Conakry, Sept 5, 2021 (AFP) – Special forces officers who captured Guinea’s President Alpha Condé and proclaimed the dissolution of the institutions on Sunday (5) announced a nationwide curfew “until further notice” .

In a statement read on national television this evening, the military also announced the replacement of regional governors and mayors by the military and called the outgoing ministers and presidents of the institutions to a meeting on Monday at 11:00 am (8:00 am EDT) at capital Conakry.

“Any refusal to attend will be considered an act of rebellion” against the committee created by the conspirators to govern the country, warned the group of officials.

“The curfew goes into effect from 8 pm across the country until further notice,” the military said. However, they asked civil servants to work on Monday.

They urged “all (military) units from the interior (of the country) to remain calm and avoid moves towards Conakry.”

They also stated that they wanted “to assure the national and international community that the physical and moral integrity of the former president is not compromised”. “We take all the steps so that she has access to medical care,” they guaranteed.

