Science, SUS and universities were more valued during the pandemic

A survey released recently shows that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the valuation of the SUS, science and the work of public universities and university hospitals.

The study was published by Centro SOU_CIÊNCIA, coordinated by pharmacologist Soraya Smaili, from Unifesp’s Escola Paulista de Medicina.

According to the survey, before the pandemic, 40% of Brazilians thought that the SUS was extremely important. Now the number has risen to 62%.

The study also showed that the appreciation of science increased. Before, 47% considered the importance very high — currently, the percentage is at 70%.

The importance of public universities and teaching hospitals has also increased. According to the study, the percentage of people who considered it extremely high went from 42% to 59%.

Another point discussed was the expansion of the number of universities and federal institutes in the country. The survey shows that 52% of respondents are in favor of resuming the expansion of free public higher education and investments in the area.

Only 8% defended the privatization of universities, reduction of investments or tuition charges.